Australia’s 2018 Tjungu Festival in Northern Territory

Dates have been confirmed for Australia’s Northern Territory’s annual Tjungu Festival, which will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th April 2018. A celebration of the best of Australian Indigenous culture, Tjungu Festival is pronounced tjoo-ngoo, meaning ‘meeting together’ in the local Anangu Pitjantjatjara language.

The event, in Ayers Rock Resort 15km from Uluru, Northern Territory, is a four-day family-friendly Indigenous cultural festival and entry is free, but with charges applying for some select events.

Highlights will include a local Anangu welcome to the country, interactive markets showcasing Indigenous art and bush tucker, a spectacular line-up of traditional and contemporary Indigenous musicians and bands, the Tjungu Short Film Fest celebrating Indigenous film making, the inspirational Tjungu Fashion Parade with model Samantha Harris, the engaging and uplifting AFL Tjungu Cup, and ‘Tastes of Tjungu’, an exclusive dining experience under the stars hosted by celebrity chef Mark Olive.

See northernterritory.com/en-gb/uluru-and-surrounds/events/tjungu-festival