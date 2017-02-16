News

Auto Europe to Act as Mediator in Avis v Affordable $2.2m Lawsuit

Auto Europe to Act as Mediator in Avis v Affordable $2.2m Lawsuit

Auto Europe, which is in discussions with Affordable Car Hire over a possible merger, has agreed to act as a mediator between Affordable and Avis Budget, which has filed a $2.2 million lawsuit against Affordable in New Jersey.

The court documents claim that Affordable has not met monthly payments since August last year and names Affordable Car Hire, 11 associated companies, and Directors Angela Day and her husband James Moore as defendants. The documents state that Day and Moore had told Avis Budget that “attempting to pay even a significant portion of the funds would render Affordable Car Hire bankrupt”.

Imad Khalidi, Chief Executive, Auto Europe, said: “As a partner with Avis, I want to talk to them to see if I can mediate. I am trying to help both parties. Affordable has an excellent business model and reputation and the UK travel agency business for car hire is very strong.”

Avis Budget and Affordable agreed the most recent version of a long-standing agreement last year, but the filing says Day and Moore signed personal guarantees on 18th March 2005. Avis Budget claims that this makes the two directors personally liable should Affordable fail to pay monthly invoices within 30 days, as well as for any legal fees.

Avis Budget also claims that the defendants are moving funds into the newly formed AffordableXtras and Affordable Cruising and has requested the court to impose a temporary restraining order to prevent the defendants transferring assets and compelling them to provide customer details.

The legal case is ongoing and no allegations have yet been proven.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

CLIA Website

CLIA Launches New Selling Tool for Travel Agents

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Travel Partners Group Waterford 1

Travel Partners Group Entertains in Waterford

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Las Vegas Foodie Helicopter Tour

Savory Bites & Neon Lights Tour Launched in Las Vegas

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Delta Air Lines Fly Delta App

Delta Air Lines Launches New Fly Delta App

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Featured Image

Shannon Group Announces Appointments to Executive Management

Michael FloodFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Water_Salute_787-8_01

Air France Welcomes B787 Dreamliner to the Fleet

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Wow Air Featured Image

Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Air Canada New Livery

Air Canada Unveils New Livery Inspired by Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 14th February 2017

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland