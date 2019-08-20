News

Avianca Brasil to Leave Star Alliance

Avianca Brasil to Leave Star Alliance

Brazilian airline Ocean Air Linhas Aéreas S/A, headquartered in São Paulo and formerly doing business as Avianca Brasil, will formally leave Star Alliance with effect from 1 September.

Ocean Air’s withdrawal follows several months of bankruptcy protection and the withdrawal of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by Brazilian regulator ANAC.

The Star Alliance network maintains a significant and long-time presence in the Brazilian market continuously since its founding in 1997. As of 1 September 2019, the Alliance will number 27 member airlines.

Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive, Star Alliance, said: “Initially joining Star Alliance in 2015, Avianca Brasil made important contributions to our customer proposition in the Brazilian market, and we regret this unfortunate development. I wish to stress that the exit of Avianca Brasil in no way affects the membership of Avianca S.A., our valued member based in Bogota, Colombia, which continues to be a significant contributor to the Alliance in South America.”

Eleven of the Star Alliance member airlines offer direct services to and from Brazil, namely: Air Canada, Avianca, Air China, Copa Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, South African Airways, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, and United.

 

Taken together, Star Alliance member airlines operate 588 weekly flights from 11 domestic points in Brazil to 17 Star Alliance hubs, offering connections to a further 738 international destinations, more than any other airline alliance.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Fly TAP to Brazil via Lisbon from €767

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Air Canada Announces First Two New Routes to Be Operated with A220-300

Neil SteedmanAugust 20, 2019
Read More

ITTN+EMIRATES Photo Competition – Enter Now

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays Seeks Sales Executive for Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Silversea Enhances All-Inclusive Polar Package

Neil SteedmanAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Mary Denton Appointed CEO of Sunway Holidays

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2019
Read More

KLM Gets Ready to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2019
Read More

CLIA Launches ‘Cruise Month’ for September

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines Celebrates 85th Anniversary with New Cabin Crew Uniforms

Neil SteedmanAugust 19, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland