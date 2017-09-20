Awarding Excellence at Cork Airport

Cork Airport takes home the Best Airport in Europe Award (Under 5 Million Passengers) at the Airport Council International General Assembly, Congress and Exhibition 2017

Following a busy and successful year of new routes and expansions at Cork Airport, the airport welcomed the huge recognition of its efforts via an Airport Council International Award, last June.

The Airport Council International is a prestigious awarding body that identifies excellence and achievement in key areas across airport services and facilities. These include: retails, community relations, facilities, customer service/passenger and airlines, security, environmental awareness, and operations.

Cork Airport won the Best Airport in Europe Award in the Under 5 Million Passengers category.

The airports shortlisted were assessed by independent aviation industry experts from the European Commission, the European Civil Aviation Conference, FlightGlobal, and Air & Cosmos.

The adjudicators were particularly impressed by the improvement of Cork Airport’s facilities, as well as the use of innovative technologies, such as advanced parking solutions and queue measurement system, to ensure that passengers have a stress-free travel experience. The experts also noted the airport’s major success in acquiring new routes, most notably the procurement of the first transatlantic service with Norwegian, as well as the impressive roll out and approach to prospective airline partners through the ‘Coalition of the Willing’.

With passenger numbers also forecasted to rise in 2017, Cork Airport is delighted that efforts and innovation in airport development are being recognised by industry colleagues and passengers alike.