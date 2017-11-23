It’s Awards Time – Don’t Forget Your Business Cards!

Tomorrow is the day, the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, is the venue, and 7.30pm is the hour for the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner ‘Oscars’. Don’t forget to bring your business card and to use the #ITTNAwards hashtag for your social media postings – there are 14 great prizes to be won!

Would you like free tickets for two to your choice of 140+ Turkish Airlines destinations worldwide, or of 10 Aer Lingus destinations in North America, or of WestJet’s 39 destinations in Canada? Of course you would! These are just three of the 13 spot prizes that will be given away tomorrow evening.

Would you also like a two-night stay for two at the 5-star Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort? Of course you would! You could win this prize – as well as one of the 13 spot prizes – by winning the Best Social Media Post competition on the night using the #ITTNAwards hashtag on Twitter, @ittn_ie, or Facebook, @IrishTravelTradeNews.

Not got your tickets yet? Book now at:

https://www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AwardsBookingForm2017.pdf