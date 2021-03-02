AWTE Ireland Members Reach Halfway Point in 80-Day Challenge

Since early February, AWTE Ireland members have been going ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ with a unique wellness challenge! With members health and wellbeing in mind, AWTE Ireland gave them the challenge of travelling ‘around the world’ by building up ‘AWTE Kilometres’ as a group, through walking, running, cycling, or swimming. AWTE members are now halfway through the challenge and have so far clocked up over 2000km allowing them to virtually visit places such as Paris, Rome, Dubai, Mauritius and many more!

Challenge participants have been kept up to date with their progress via a very interactive and encouraging WhatsApp group, as well as a private club on the Strava app.

Clare Dunne, AWTE Ireland Trustee, said “At AWTE Ireland we have always try to engage, empower and encourage our members both personally and professionally. Our Around the World in 80 Days challenge joins us together every day to tackle a communal goal and gives each other strength and encouragement”.

She continued, “our combined efforts and achievements support us all and contribute in a really positive way to each other’s physical and mental wellbeing. As we virtually travel the world together sharing our everyday moments, we buoy each other up and our combined momentum propels us forward to the longed for time when we can all safely travel again”.

For more information on becoming an AWTE member, or signing up to this wellness challenge, please email admin@awte.ie