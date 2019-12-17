News

AWTE Ladies Take Over Suesey Street with Style

The ladies who lunch were out in force at Suesey Street restaurant on Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Place for the AWTE Christmas lunch, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Clare Dunne, Chairperson, AWTE, welcomed members and guests and informed the gathering that the ongoing success of the group, which started with 20 members and has grown to nearly one hundred, was an example of a brave initiate taken by the founding committee. Clare updated the guests on plans for 2020 including forming a female speaker panel comprised of AWTE Ireland members and also the planned launch of an exciting new mentoring programme.

Sponsored by The Travel Corporation and Travel Centres, the lunch attracted more than 80 women and a few
men from all parts of the travel industry.

Rebecca Dunne, Gina Kelly and Clare Dunne from The Travel Broker are joined by Brian Hynes and Adam Goddard from The Travel Corporation

Lunch was followed by the inaugural AWTE Members Awards voted by AWTE Ireland members. First
up was the ‘Male Advocate Award’ won by Declan O’Connell, Lee Travel, followed by Valerie
Murphy, Celebrity Cruises, for the ‘Inspirational Member Award’.

Susana Cardoso, Visit Portugal, and Emma McHale, Hertz

A great gathering of ladies who certainly know how to party.

Cara Kenny, American Holidays; Bronagh McNamara, Bradley International Airport; and Valerie Murphy, Celebrity Cruises

Joanne Raleigh, ASM, with Kylie Basnett, Trigon Hotels

Valerie Murphy, Celebrity Cruises, accepts her award from Clare Dunne

