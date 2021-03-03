News

AWTE Partner with LIFT Ireland – Join the Call!

If you are interested in building on your leadership values, then you are invited to join the Introduction to LIFT & AWTE Leadership Programme event, on Thursday 4th March at 12pm.

During this event Joanne Hession, CEO and Founder of LIFT Ireland, will talk about LIFT Ireland, leadership and both the practical and tangible benefits of LIFT to you. You will have the opportunity during the session to experience LIFT for yourself, as a highly impactful values based leadership programme. The LIFT process is a simple yet profound tool which gives each participant the space and time to reflect on LIFT leadership themes and how they impact their lives. There will also be an opportunity for Q&As.

You can join here.

