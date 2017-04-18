News

AWTE has Successful Launch in Ireland

Putting their best foot forward, 48 founding members and guests of the Association of Women Travel Executives launched its Irish Chapter at the Morrison Hotel last week. The event was sponsored by Aer Lingus and the successful launch was a sell-out event.

With the assistance of four Board members of the UK Chapter, Debbee Dale, Sarah Clayton-Turner, Lorraine Barnes-Burton and Louise Hodges, and an attendance of 60 women, the Irish Chapter got off to a great start and hit the ground running with Claire Dunne in the lead and ably assisted by Lorraine Quinn and Yvonne Muldoon.

Yvonne Muldoon,Aer Lingus and Valerie Murphy,Emirates at the event.

Introducing AWTE to the gathering, Debbee Dale, said: “These are exciting times for the AWTE and our new members in Ireland. Our committee in Ireland are amazing and focused on delivering the very best development, networking and business connection opportunities to the members.”

Lorraine Quin,Celebrity Cruises meets Amanda Wallace,Success Coaching.

There are four AWTE events already scheduled for this year.

Catherine Grennel-White,ATTS and Marion Benton,MAP Travel at the

Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales, Aer Lingus said: “We fully support the aims and objectives of the AWTE, which are to promote and develop the careers of women in the travel industry through professional development programmes, business networking and diverse initiatives and seminars.”

Bernie Burke,Travel Centres and Bev Fly,BookaBed.

The organisation, which has been in existence the UK for 64 years, is an exciting addition to the Irish travel trade here in Ireland and offers the opportunity for women to get together and advance new ideas across the sector.

Pre dinner reception at AWTE.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

