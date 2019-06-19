News

Azamara Reveals Largest Ever Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programme

Azamara has dropped ‘Club Cruises’ from its name, adopted a new logo, and debuted what it claims to be “the largest selection of pre- and post-voyage land programmes in the cruise industry”.

The destination-focused brand now offers a total of over 1,700 land programme offerings, which complement its immersive voyages.

“This is just the beginning; we expect our land programming to grow even more as we continue to augment our services,” said Larry Pimentel, Chief Executive, Azamara. “That said, it was a natural next step to take these custom-designed destination itineraries one step further on land and adjust our overall name and expand our strategy.

“Now available on every single voyage starting October and available throughout future deployments, we will provide a variety of unique curated products, which emphasise our Explore Further identity through benefits such as longer stays, more overnights and night touring.”

To ensure travellers receive first-class service delivered by a specialised independent team, Azamara has collaborated with some of the world’s most renowned luxury travel companies, including Cox & Kings, which will operate over 75% of the land programming. Other renowned luxury travel companies include Micato, PerryGolf, Aloschi Bros and Furlong Incoming, among others.

From behind the scenes to exploring with locals, Azamara’s new selection of land programming will offer an extensive collection of experiences designed to bring guests deeper into the heart of local life, offering exclusivity and insider access from local guides and experts around the world.

