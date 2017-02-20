News

British Airways to Operate New Weekly Dublin-Ibiza Service

British Airways is to launch a new weekly service from Dublin to the Spanish island of Ibiza this summer. The new service will begin in May and flights will operate out on Fridays and back on Sundays throughout the summer, departing from Dublin at 10.25pm with the return flight at 9.00am.

Ibiza is one of the Balearic Islands and is famous for its lively nightlife. Away from the superstar DJs and huge nightclubs, Ibiza also offers a more relaxed side with quiet villages and secluded beaches.

BA will operate the new service with an Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with two abreast seating meaning that every customer can have an aisle or window seat.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ General Manager Customer and Commercial, said: “These new summer-only flights will give our customers in Ireland the opportunity to jet off to the sunshine in under three hours direct from Dublin. The flights are ideal for travellers looking for flexibility with options from a two-night stay to a longer holiday in Ibiza.”

“We are delighted British Airways will launch a new service to Ibiza this summer and we look forward to working closely with them to promote this route,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “Ibiza has long been a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers and this new service will offer greater flexibility and choice for our customers.”

