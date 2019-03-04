British Airways Unveils A319 in BEA Retro Livery

British Airways has unveiled the second in its series of heritage liveries – a British European Airways (BEA) design on an Airbus 319. The arrival drew large crowds to Shannon, where the aircraft was painted, and at London Heathrow, BA’s home.

The A319, registration G-EUPJ, is adorned with the BEA livery, which flew predominantly on domestic and European routes between 1959 and 1968. However, there is one significant difference with the replica: the aircraft has a grey upper wing, rather than the traditional red, to meet current wing paint reflectivity requirements.

The aircraft, which has been painted to mark British Airways’ centenary, entered service with its maiden commercial flight in its new colours to Manchester. After this, it will continue to fly routes across the UK and Europe, with the design remaining on the aircraft until it retires next year. As with the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) liveried B747, the aircraft can be followed using tracking website Flightradar24, which will feature a special image of the livery.

Alex Cruz, Chairman and Chief Executive, British Airways, said: “It was another really special day as we welcomed our BEA liveried A319 into Heathrow this morning, which forms part of our centenary heritage fleet. Yet again there were huge crowds lining the perimeter fence to see the aircraft coming in, which shows just how excited people are about these designs. We have been overwhelmed with positive feedback from customers and colleagues.”

The BEA-liveried A319 is the second aircraft with heritage designs to enter the British Airways fleet following the arrival of its BOAC B747 long-haul counterpart last month. Next to arrive with be another B747, this time with a British Airways Landor livery. One final design will be revealed later this month as the airline celebrates its past while looking to the future.

In its centenary year British Airways is hosting a range of activities and events. As well as looking back, the airline is also hosting BA 2119 – a programme that will lead the debate on the future of flying and explore the future of sustainable aviation fuels, the aviation careers of the future, and the customer experience of the future.

The airline will be working with expert partners to identify BA’s 100 Great Britons, the people up and down the country who are currently shaping modern Britain, and, of course, the year would not be complete without some special flying and moments for customers.

The centenary activity is taking place alongside the airline’s current five-year £6.5 billion investment for customers. This includes the installation of the best quality wi-fi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors, and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft. The airline will also be introducing a new Club World seat with direct aisle access later this year.