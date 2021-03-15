Back Rhodes: Ryanair Launches Summer Route

Ryanair today (15 Mar) announced a new Dublin to Rhodes (Greece) route, from 3rd July 2021, flying twice a week as part of Ryanair’s Irish Summer 2021 schedule.

Irish consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st March on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said: “We are pleased to announce a new Dublin to Rhodes route, commencing on 3rd July as part of our Irish Summer 2021 schedule.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate this new Rhodes route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st March 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”