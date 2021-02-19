News

Bali Bubble Proposed

Bali’s vice governor has proposed establishing a travel corridor for vaccinated travellers with countries that have implemented mass vaccination, including China. Vice-Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati has also suggested prioritising tourism workers in the country’s vaccination drive to boost international visitor confidence.

Indonesian tourism minister Sandiaga Uno

Minister for Tourism and the Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno responded by saying that his department is in final discussions with Balinese health authorities to establish travel corridors that would exempt vaccinated travellers from quarantine.

Uno said, “The plan is that tourists who are allowed to come are those who have been vaccinated at their home countries. [Upon arrival in Indonesia] they have to take an antigen test (and test negative) before they can (proceed to) do activities.”

Bali’s full reopening still depends on the national government reopening borders to international travellers.

