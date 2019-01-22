Bangkok Airways Welcomes 40th Aircraft to the Fleet

Bangkok Airways has welcomed the latest Airbus A319 as the 40th aircraft to its fleet at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

This aircraft type consists of 144 Economy Class seats and will be served popular domestic and international routes such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Myanmar (Yangon, Mandalay), Cambodia (Siem Reap, Phnom Penh), India (Mumbai) and Vietnam (Danang). This includes the city of Cam Ranh which is the airline’s latest route starting on 25th January 2019.

Currently, Bangkok Airways’ fleet consists of four ATR 72-500s, 11 ATR 72-600s, 16 Airbus A319s, and nine Airbus A320s.