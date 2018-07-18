Bangkok from €549, Sydney from €1,120 in Emirates July Sale

Emirates has announced a further sale in July for Economy Class fares from Dublin, starting from €495 return to Dubai. Customers can book between 23rd July and 7th August 2018 for travel between 3rd September 2018 and 31st May 2019 (exclusion periods apply). The fares are inclusive of all taxes and charges.

The promotional Economy Class return fares include:

Dubai €495

Bangkok €549

Singapore €597

Cape Town €697

Bali €731

Mauritius €750

Sydney €1,120

Auckland €1,158

For a full list of destinations and fares and for bookings, visit www.emirates.ie