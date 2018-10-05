Bangkok is Tops in Mastercards 2018 Global Index

Bangkok is basking in the limelight of being named this year’s number one city in the world by the Mastercard’s 2018 Global Destination Cities Index, making it the third consecutive year that Thailand’s ‘City of Angels’ has been ranked in the top spot. With roughly 20 million international overnight visitors, Bangkok retained the top spot again this year. According to the study, the top cities once again underscored the importance of robust infrastructure, both business and leisure attractions plus strong local culture. All are key components highlighted in recent Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) marketing campaigns. The Mastercard Index predicted a strong annual growth for tourism arrivals of 9.6 percent in 2018 for Bangkok. It also noted the impressive fact that visitors stay in Bangkok for 4.7 nights on average with daily spending of over US$173 per day (5,563 Baht), amounting to US$16.36 billion in total in 2017. This placed the Thai capital in the 5th place of the Top Cities by Dollars Spent.