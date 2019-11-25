News

Banyan Tree to Open Luxury Resort in Krabi

Singapore-based Banyan Tree Holdings, one of Asia’s foremost luxury hotel groups, has announced plans for a new resort in Krabi, Thailand, in the second quarter of 2020.

Now under development in a serene location on Tubkaek Beach, some 35km from Krabi Airport, Banyan Tree Krabi fronts powdery white sands and the shallow-shelved coast of the Andaman Sea. In the near distance, a dozen karst limestone towers jut from pristine waters. Nestled directly behind the hotel lie the lush forests of Mu Ko Phi Phi and Khao Ngon Nak National Parks.

The new Thai resort will offer 72 pool suites and villas, among them seven two-bedroom options and one three-bedroom villa. Facilities include all-day dining, a ballroom, a wedding chapel, a beach club, a kids’ club, and a fitness centre. In keeping with Banyan Tree’s holistic branding, the resort will also host a rainforest-themed spa.

Banyan Tree Holdings expects to open the doors of Banyan Tree Krabi to guests between April and June 2020.

