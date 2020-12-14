Barbados Can’t Wait to Welcome You!

Barbados offers lush tropical surroundings and powder white sand beaches, with picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Invite your clients to immerse themselves into the Bajan lifestyle – with so much to do and see, there is something for everyone!

Sit under a beach umbrella with a cool drink, find shade under a sea grape tree or jump right into the clearest, crystal water you could expect to find anywhere in the world!

A tropical locale is only as desirable as its coastline. On this belief, Barbados never disappoints. Graciously endowed with more than 110 kilometres of sun-saturated, palm-adorned beaches, translucent azure waters and a year-round climate considered nothing less than perfect, the island is generous in giving Bajans and visitors alike a tropical respite unlike any in the world.

The island’s shores are as varied and unique as Barbados itself. The west coast offers calm waters and dusty white beaches on which you can unwind with a rum punch in hand. Along the eastern shoreline, impressive coral sculptures carved by incessant Atlantic trade winds and thunderous waves decorate an area long heralded as one of the best surfing spots in the world. To the south, flawless sands and reef-protected waters set the perfect scene for a day of snorkelling or swimming. Meanwhile the south-east coast entices those who seek adventure in its windsurfing playgrounds, and seduces couples with an alluring backdrop of sheer cliffs and fine pink sand.

Beach Facts:

Barbados offers over 60 beaches across 180 square kilometres and offers more than 3,000 hours of annual sunshine under which you can enjoy them all.

Crane Beach in the parish of St Philip has consistently been recognised as one of the Top 10 Beaches in the world.

All beaches in Barbados are open to the public and access to them is considered a right of every Barbadian.

For more information about Barbados, visit the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) website at www.visitbarbados.org.