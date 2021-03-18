News

Barbados for Romance: Wedding & Honeymoon Expert Panel Reveal Their Best-Kept Secrets

Barbados for Romance: Wedding & Honeymoon Expert Panel Reveal Their Best-Kept Secrets

Barbados for romance? Visit Barbados and Travel Trade Representation (TTR) teamed up today, March 18, for a Facebook Live event covering everything you need to know on how to plan the perfect wedding in Barbados, or the best Bajan tips for the perfect honeymoon.

The expert panel included Leila McCabe (TTR); Cheryl Carter and Kyle Gittens from Visit Barbados; Caroline O’Toole from Fahy Travel (who honeymooned in Barbados); and Linda Cronin from Lee Travel (who has booked a huge number of weddings and honeymoons to Barbados).

 

