Barbados Welcome Stamp Visa for Remote Working

The Barbados Welcome Stamp Visa offers the opportunity for individuals to live and work remotely on the island paradise of Barbados. With the changes in working life sparked by the Covid-19 outbreak, the Welcome Stamp Visa is the perfect option for anyone looking to spend a little longer on island and live like a Bajan.

On 30 June 2020 the Barbados Government announced the introduction of the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp. This new remote work programme establishes a visa to allow people to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum of 12 months. The visa is available to anyone who can meet the visa requirements and whose work is location independent, whether individuals or families.

Visa Requirements

Applicants wishing to apply under the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp are required to complete and submit documents electronically.

On approval non-refundable fees are applicable. Applications are approved within seven business days and full payment is required within 28 days of application being granted. The annual Individual Fee is US$2,000.00 and there is a Family Bundle Fee of US$3,000.00.

See www.barbadoswelcomestamp.bb.

For more information about Barbados, visit the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) website at www.visitbarbados.org.