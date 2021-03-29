News

Barcelona Trials First Outdoor Concert

The Spanish Indie Band Love of Lesbian took to the stage as part of a trial in Barcelona to see how a ‘living with Covid’ concert would work out.

5,000 fans in masks packed into a concert after passing a same-day coronavirus test to measure its effectiveness at preventing outbreaks at events.

80 nurses took samples on the morning of the concert and those who passed with a negative test where free to enjoy the event. The rest of the country was limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces.

Oh to have been 1 of the 5000!

