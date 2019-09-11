Barrhead Travel Belfast Reveals Top 20 Destinations for 2020

Barrhead Travel Belfast has released its 20 top-selling destinations in 2020, which sees Orlando topping the list. Its ‘Rising Stars of 2020’, the destinations that have received the largest increase in bookings compared to the previous year, is topped by Iceland with a 55% increase in bookings compared to last year.

Jacqueline Dobson, President, Barrhead Travel, said: “There are some amazing price points available for 2020 holidays, made even more affordable through our current £0 deposit promotion and flexible payment options.

“It is no surprise to see Orlando topping the list for the most popular destinations so far for 2020. The fun-filled holiday-spot is just as popular among groups of friends and couples as it is with families and, with prices this year dropping as low as £399pp for one week, it’s a destination that is proving to be exceptionally competitive when it comes to value for money.

“Iceland proves to be an up and coming destination for 2020. Besides being home to such diverse and natural wonders, the country also acts as a perfect springboard to destinations further afield such as Canada, Orlando, Boston and more.

“Customers today are interested in seeing more than one destination during their travels, hence the increased demand for cruise and multi-centre getaways. At Barrhead Travel, we tailor-make holidays specially to each individual, whether this be a cruise and stay package, a bucket-list destination ticked off during a stop-over, or additional activity added to an escorted tour, we are here to make our customer’s perfect holiday vision a reality.”

Barrhead Travel recently reported an increase in demand for cruise holidays, particularly for winter 2020 departures that are up 54% compared with this time last year. Mediterranean itineraries continue to be a popular choice for customers and Asian itineraries are on the rise.

Top 20 for 2020

Orlando

Salou

Bulgaria

New York

Tenerife

Las Vegas

Kos

Cyprus

Toronto

Malaga

Paris

Malta

Palma

Dubai

Iceland

South Africa

Munich

Rome

Naples

Portugal

2020’s Rising Stars