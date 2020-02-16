News

Barrhead Travel Reveals Top Destinations from Belfast

Ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, the Barrhead Travel Belfast branch revealed its most popular destinations for a romantic getaway. According to the travel company, the most popular choice of holiday destination for couples this year is Tenerife, closely followed by Lanzarote and Majorca, with Malaga and Krakow in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The destinations, based on data from the Belfast agency’s bookings for 2020, demonstrate Northern Ireland’s love affair with the sunshine, with each location being a popular escape for those seeking sunnier climes.

Kelly Hutchinson, Barrhead Travel Belfast’ Branch Manager, said that it was no surprise that Tenerife topped the list for Northern Ireland’s favourite romantic getaway: “Couples who jet off to Tenerife have their pick of great restaurants and nightlife, as well as some guaranteed sunshine! The destination is a crowd-winner for all ages due to the variety of hideouts and entertainment on hotel doorsteps.

Tenerife

“It’s evident that sunshine beach breaks are still a popular choice for couples, however we have experienced a rise in demand for more experiential breaks in recent years with more and more couples looking to venture off-the-beaten-track. From touring the Australian coast to whale-watching on an Alaska cruise, experience plays a key role in many couple’s holiday choice as they seek to create special memories together.”

Barrhead Travel is promoting special Valentine’s weekend offers for those looking to surprise their other half with a special getaway. Offers include a three-night Paris escape from £297pps and a four-night trip to New York from £719pps. All customers who book with Barrhead Travel in February will receive £30 free currency (T&Cs apply).

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

