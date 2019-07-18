Barry Hammond Wins Trip to Thailand

The Amazing Thailand team of Chiravadee Khunsub, Director, UK and Ireland, and Chris Lee, Head of Marketing, hosted tour operators and travel agents to a really authentic Thai dinner in the Red Torch Ginger restaurant in Dublin’s St Andrew’s Street. The event was held in association with Etihad Airlines.

In an highly informative briefing, Chris Lee pointed out that nearly 70,000 Irish visited the Royal Kingdom last year. He went to say that part of the current strategy of spatial development of tourism by the Thai Tourism Authority is to encourage the trade to look beyond the major destinations of Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. There are some really great regional destinations that offer tremendous value and cultural and spectacular scenery.

The winner of the joint Etihad Airways/Amazing Thailand promotion was Barry Hammond, Sunway, who won two Economy Class tickets on Etihad from Dublin to Bangkok, together with two nights at the Seaside Deluxe Diva Som, two nights in the Beachfront Residence at Aleenta Hua Hin, and two nights at the Furamaxclusive Asoke Bangkok.