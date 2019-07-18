News

Barry Hammond Wins Trip to Thailand

Barry Hammond Wins Trip to Thailand

The Amazing Thailand team of Chiravadee Khunsub, Director, UK and Ireland, and Chris Lee, Head of Marketing, hosted tour operators and travel agents to a really authentic Thai dinner in the Red Torch Ginger restaurant in Dublin’s St Andrew’s Street. The event was held in association with Etihad Airlines.

Shannon O’Dowd and Chris Lee present Fiona Dobbyn, Cassidy Travel, with a bottle of champagne

In an highly informative briefing, Chris Lee pointed out that nearly 70,000 Irish visited the Royal Kingdom last year. He went to say that part of the current strategy of spatial development of tourism by the Thai Tourism Authority is to encourage the trade to look beyond the major destinations of Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. There are some really great regional destinations that offer tremendous value and cultural and spectacular scenery.

Barry Hammond, Sunway, reads the details of his prize trip to Thailand

The winner of the joint Etihad Airways/Amazing Thailand promotion was Barry Hammond, Sunway, who won two Economy Class tickets on Etihad from Dublin to Bangkok, together with two nights at the Seaside Deluxe Diva Som, two nights in the Beachfront Residence at Aleenta Hua Hin, and two nights at the Furamaxclusive Asoke Bangkok.

Shannon O’Dowd and Karen Maloney, Etihad, present Jackie Herssens, Hayes & Jarvis, with a goody bag

Shannon O’Dowd and Chris Lee present Criona Buggie, Travel Counsellors, with a bottle of champagne

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Dublin Airport’s First Responders Programme Saves 28 Lives

Michael FloodJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Visit California Summer Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJuly 18, 2019
Read More

A Visit to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways

Ian BloomfieldJuly 18, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 18th July 2019

Neil SteedmanJuly 18, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

Neil SteedmanJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Collection of Grand Voyages

Michael FloodJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors

Michael FloodJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Family Holidays to Alton Towers & CBeebies Land

Neil SteedmanJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Shannon’s Place in National Aviation Reflected in 2019 Awards Wins

Neil SteedmanJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland