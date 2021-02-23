News

Be a Derry Girl for a Day

Be a Derry Girl for a Day

Ahead of the much-anticipated return of the third season of the hit TV series Derry Girls, Hastings Hotels has launched a new walking tour where you can walk in the footsteps of Erin, Michelle, or even the wee English fella, at key locations from the series such as the Guildhall and Dennis’s Wee Shop.

A special Derry Girls Tour offers visitors the chance to see where key scenes took place, walking in the footsteps of a true Derry Girl and hearing about life in Bogside during the troubles from an expert local guide. There will also be the chance to visit Dennis’ Wee Shop where you can chance your luck in asking for a free bonbon or simply have your photo taken at this iconic location.

Visit the city’s Pump Street and learn the difference between a cream horn and a cream finger and much more. The tour finishes at the famous Derry Girls Mural where guests can take a selfie and be pledged as a Derry Girl, or boy. The package will also include an afternoon tea where you can drink tea like the Irish (lots of it) at the beautiful Everglades Hotel.  

Rates: The Be a Derry Girl Package, includes an overnight stay at the Everglades Hotel, Afternoon Tea and cocktail and walking tour from £95 per person sharing. The package is available without the walking tour for £80 per person, while Afternoon Tea alone is £30. See here for more information. 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

IATA Travel Pass ‘Ready Within Weeks’

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Could Aer Lingus Move More Aircraft To The UK?

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

One in Four Irish Didn’t Take a Holiday in 2020

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Emirates Operates First Flight With Fully Vaccinated Ground & Air Crew

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

No Jab, No Entry: Australia to Introduce Vaccine Requirement

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

ECTAA: Airlines’ Refusal to Refund Travel Companies and Customers Has to Stop

Michael FloodFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Irish Hotels Federation: Tourism Community “Devastated” by Mid-Summer Re-Opening Date

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Iberia’s 25% Discount on Premium & Business

Fionn DavenportFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Minister Wants 9% VAT Rate Extended to 2025

Fionn DavenportFebruary 22, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn