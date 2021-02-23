Be a Derry Girl for a Day

Ahead of the much-anticipated return of the third season of the hit TV series Derry Girls, Hastings Hotels has launched a new walking tour where you can walk in the footsteps of Erin, Michelle, or even the wee English fella, at key locations from the series such as the Guildhall and Dennis’s Wee Shop.

A special Derry Girls Tour offers visitors the chance to see where key scenes took place, walking in the footsteps of a true Derry Girl and hearing about life in Bogside during the troubles from an expert local guide. There will also be the chance to visit Dennis’ Wee Shop where you can chance your luck in asking for a free bonbon or simply have your photo taken at this iconic location.

Visit the city’s Pump Street and learn the difference between a cream horn and a cream finger and much more. The tour finishes at the famous Derry Girls Mural where guests can take a selfie and be pledged as a Derry Girl, or boy. The package will also include an afternoon tea where you can drink tea like the Irish (lots of it) at the beautiful Everglades Hotel.

Rates: The Be a Derry Girl Package, includes an overnight stay at the Everglades Hotel, Afternoon Tea and cocktail and walking tour from £95 per person sharing. The package is available without the walking tour for £80 per person, while Afternoon Tea alone is £30. See here for more information.