Become a Madeira Islands Specialist and You Could Win A Place on a Future Madeira FAM Trip!

The Madeira Promotion Bureau is looking to engage with Irish travel agents via the brand new Madeira Islands E-Learning Course – with five lucky agents winning a place on a Madeira FAM trip. This exciting, interactive course contains modules on Experience Madeira (activities), nature, lifestyle, Porto Santo, and events – everything that you will need to become a Madeira specialist.

Agents and operators can log onto OTT, on desktop or mobile, where they will discover five modules covering a range of experiences available on the Portuguese island.

Susana Cardoso, Director, Ireland, Visit Portugal, says, “this is an excellent tool that will enable us to continue educating travel agents about the differentiating characteristics of the archipelago, which will certainly contribute to a greater awareness of the destination. Even though it not possible to travel right now, we feel it’s important to keep an ‘always on communication’ and keep Madeira on ‘front of mind’ amongst agents”.

Madeira has been able to position itself as one of the safest destinations in Europe. With its mild year-round climate, its stunning landscapes, exciting nature activities, its unrivalled gastronomy and high quality hospitality, it is the perfect retreat for a post-lockdown adventure. Madeira will also cater to those clients that are on the search a wellbeing holiday as it boasts unspoiled, untouched nature and fantastic spas.

Five lucky agents who complete the Madeira E-Learning Course will qualify to join a future FAM trip in December 2021 (subject to travel advice at the time).

Agents interested in completing the course can click here: www.madeira-ott.com