News

Become a Madeira Islands Specialist and You Could Win A Place on a Future Madeira FAM Trip!

Become a Madeira Islands Specialist and You Could Win A Place on a Future Madeira FAM Trip!

The Madeira Promotion Bureau is looking to engage with Irish travel agents via the brand new Madeira Islands E-Learning Course – with five lucky agents winning a place on a Madeira FAM trip. This exciting, interactive course contains modules on Experience Madeira (activities), nature, lifestyle, Porto Santo, and events – everything that you will need to become a Madeira specialist.

Madeira, ©Andre Carvalho

Madeira lifestyle, ©Andre Carvalho

Agents and operators can log onto OTT, on desktop or mobile, where they will discover five modules covering a range of experiences available on the Portuguese island.

Susana Cardoso, Director, Ireland, Visit Portugal, says, “this is an excellent tool that will enable us to continue educating travel agents about the differentiating characteristics of the archipelago, which will certainly contribute to a greater awareness of the destination. Even though it not possible to travel right now, we feel it’s important to keep an ‘always on communication’ and keep Madeira on ‘front of mind’ amongst agents”.

Madeira has been able to position itself as one of the safest destinations in Europe. With its mild year-round climate, its stunning landscapes, exciting nature activities, its unrivalled gastronomy and high quality hospitality, it is the perfect retreat for a post-lockdown adventure. Madeira will also cater to those clients that are on the search a wellbeing holiday as it boasts unspoiled, untouched nature and fantastic spas.

Five lucky agents who complete the Madeira E-Learning Course will qualify to join a future FAM trip in December 2021 (subject to travel advice at the time).

Agents interested in completing the course can click here: www.madeira-ott.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Cabinet to Tighten Travel Restrictions

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Irish Agents in Top 50 in Ireland & UK

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Kerry Airport installs state-of-the art scanner

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

W Hotel Debuts in Portugal with Algarve Opening

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Travel in 2021: Will We or Won’t We?

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

G Adventures Bolsters European Product with Eight New Trips for UK and Irish Travellers

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Toronto, Istria and Wakayama Tops in Lonely Planet Reader’s Choice Awards

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Hays Travel to Close 89 Shops Across UK; Northern Ireland Next?

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Stena Line Ferry Returns to Belfast Route

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn