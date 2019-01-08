Bedsonline Offers Extra 3% Commission Up to 17th January

Bedsonline is offering an extra 3% to trade partners who work on a commission basis on all bookings made up to 17th January 2019.

Alistair Rodger, Retail Travel Agents Director, Bedsonline, said: “The message is that this is a no-strings-attached campaign offering an incremental 3% commission on all destinations worldwide and travel dates during the year’s biggest booking period. This is a massive investment.”

Bedsonline was chosen as Hotelbeds’ dedicated trade bedbank following the integration of GTA, including TravelCube, and Tourico. It provides agents with a range of 34 product filters and enables properties to be searched for on the basis of points of interest in the vicinity.

TravelCube is currently branded ‘Bedsonline brought to you by TravelCube’, but Hotelbeds plans to close all the ex-GTA booking platforms by the end of January.