Belfast City Airport to Open Covid Testing Facility

George Best Belfast City Airport will open an onsite Covid testing facility in partnership with global diagnostics firm Randox, ahead of the resumption of international flights from next month. The new facility will open in the next few weeks and will be able to deliver both rapid antigen and PCR tests.

Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager at the airport, said: “The PCR and antigen tests are a current requirement for passengers heading to the Netherlands, and with our KLM flights due to recommence over the next month, it is imperative that we have the testing facilities in place to enable those travelling for essential reasons to be able to do so in a convenient manner.”

“The testing facilities will also help with forward planning for those who are connecting through major hub airports, such as Manchester and London Heathrow, or travelling to sunshine destinations with our new airline partner Ryanair, allowing them to take the test before they leave Northern Ireland.”

David Adamson, regional manager at Randox Laboratories, said: “Along the roadmap out of lockdown, testing will remain a key part of the response to Covid-19 – not only to identify cases and prevent further spread, but also to assist with a return to social and economic normality.

“The Randox Health Travel Centre at Belfast City Airport, providing accurate and cost-effective antigen and gold-standard PCR testing, is another positive step towards the normalisation of travel.”

H&J Martin Asset Management Services has been tasked with creating the space for the testing centre, which will include a rest area for tested passengers.

(Main picture: David Adamson and Judith Davis).