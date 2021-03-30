News

Belfast International Airport Gets Health Accreditation

Belfast International Airport has achieved its health accreditation certificate from the Airport Councils International (ACI). The award recognises industry best practise in relation to health and hygiene measures put in place as a response to Covid-19.

Areas including cleaning, disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities are all evaluated for the accreditation.

These measures are part of the international campaign “Protecting each other” developed and promoted by VINCI Airports for all the airports in its network worldwide. They are based on hygiene recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Hygiene measures at Belfast International airport were first approved by Bureau Veritas in August 2020 as part of Bureau Veritas’ global accreditation to VINCI Airports’ network in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport

The stringent health measures currently in place at the airport are also conductive to confidence in air travel.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport said: “The health and safety of our passengers and staff is of paramount importance. This accreditation demonstrates that our team have put important and effective measures in place throughout the terminal to ensure that passengers can travel safely.

“Once passengers arrive, they can immediately feel reassured at the airport. This accreditation will be key in building consumer confidence as restrictions begin to ease in the coming months.”

 Safety measures are in place across the airport including hand sanitising stations in the terminal, handwashing facilities, clear markings throughout to guide social distancing and mandatory face coverings.

 

