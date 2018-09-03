News

Belfast Harbour Welcomes Stena Forerunner

Anna Breen, Stena Line, joins Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive, Belfast Harbour, as he welcomes Captain Marcel Schaar of the Stena Forerunner to Belfast ahead of the ferry’s first sailing from Belfast to Liverpool. The 3,000-lane-metre Stena Forerunner has been introduced as a result of growing market demand and the need for increased capacity and will increase weekly freight capacity on the service by almost 10%.

Paul Grant, Trade Director, Stena Line, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Stena Forerunner to Belfast and the introduction and investment of this larger vessel demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the freight market. This year we are experiencing strong growth of 6% on the Belfast to Liverpool route and future plans include the introduction of two new-build ferries on this service during spring 2020 and early 2021.”

Stena Line offers a wide choice of routes between Ireland and Britain including Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Belfast to Cairnryan, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, with a total of 232 weekly sailing options between Ireland and Britain. Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

