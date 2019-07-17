Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel Celebrates First Anniversary

Ireland’s tallest hotel, Belfast’s Grand Central, is celebrating its first anniversary. The new jewel in the Hastings Hotels crown, which hosts the Observatory Cocktail Bar on its 23rd floor, offers stunning views over Belfast and beyond.

Above are Damien McDonald, Food & Beverage Manager; Stephen Meldrum, General Manager; Ian Jameson, Concierge; Deborah Galloway, Deputy General Manager; and Damian Tumilty, Executive Head Chef.

President Michael D Higgins, Britain’s Prince Charles and stars Shania Twain, Jodie Kidd and Jamie Dornan are just some of the high-profile guests who have been welcomed to Grand Central in its first year of business.

“In just a year, the Grand Central Hotel has firmly established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels,” said Stephen Meldrum, General Manager. “Opening the largest hotel Northern Ireland has ever seen was no mean feat, but I am proud that we have risen to the challenge and we offer a luxuriously unique proposition.

“2018 saw an additional 107,000 hotel room nights sold in Northern Ireland compared to 2017 and I am confident that Grand Central played a major part in giving visitors an extra reason to visit.”

Since opening its doors last year, the 300-room Grand Central Hotel has won numerous awards, achieved an AA Rosette, and has been named one of Ireland’s 50 best places to stay in 2019. In its first year, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel has made over 78,000 beds and served over 38,000 cocktails and over 11,000 pints in the Observatory.

“We have worked hard to create a fantastic choice of dining options, including the Grand Café and Seahorse Restaurant, which has already achieved an AA Rosette,” added Stephen. “We take great pride in using the very best of local produce and our menus have all been carefully created by our Executive Head Chef, Damian Tumilty, with something for everyone.”

Special First Anniversary Deals

Summer Slumber at £77pps will give you a complimentary upgrade to a luxurious overnight in a deluxe double or twin room with spectacular views, plus a full Irish breakfast and a late checkout.

You could also be tempted by Bring a Friend for Free from £60pps, which allows a third guest to stay free in a luxurious family or double room, and you can add a fourth guest for £50, including full Irish breakfast.

The Game of Thrones package offers guests overnight accommodation and a full Irish Breakfast plus tickets to the Game of Throne exhibition for £77pps.