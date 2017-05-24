The Best of North America with WOW air

Experience the greats of Canada and the USA from Cork Airport.

With so much choice from Cork Airport, passengers availing of WOW air’s connections to 10 key North American destinations via Reykjavik have only one question: “Where will I visit next?” Luckily, the best of Canada and the USA can now be enjoyed with WOW air, as flights began on 19th May.

A trip to Toronto gives travellers the opportunity to experience one of the Eight Wonders of the World: Niagara Falls. This majestic site is very accessible from Toronto and also gives travellers great proximity to the USA if they choose to venture across the border.

Likewise, a trip to WOW air’s other Canadian destination, Montreal, gives travellers the chance to experience the vast natural beauty of the North American continent. The Adirondack mountain range covers nearly 10,000 square miles of protected land and from the Canadian border, stretches and peaks in Upstate New York. This truly is the journey for travellers seeking some of North America’s most rugged terrain, all the while enjoying hiking and water sports.

WOW air’s new service from Cork Airport operates four times weekly, with one-way fares starting at €59.99. One-way transatlantic fares start at just €159.99 and can be booked at www.wowair.ie