News

Best Western Hotels are now the BWH Hotel Group

Best Western Hotels are now the BWH Hotel Group

Formerly Best Western Hotels & Resorts, the group recently rebranded to BWH Hotel Group to demonstrate how the brand has changed and emerged significantly over the past number of years. BWH Hotel Group recently acquired renowned global hotel brand WorldHotels™ representing a collection of approximately 300 unique and special hotels and resorts in premier destinations around the world, which will play a critical role in enhancing  BWH’s  portfolio of offerings to include the upper upscale and luxury segments.

Neville Graham -BWH Hotels  with Dominic Heaney from the Blarney Group

 

The Group has launched an awareness-building campaign to demonstrate the brand’s evolution to Irish hotel owners, developers and potential investors, and aims to have 10 hotels in Ireland within five years targeting both existing properties and new builds with at least 75 rooms in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

 

BWH Hotel Group  has also welcomed the Bunratty Castle Hotel in Bunratty, Co Clare, to the Group, as the first BW Signature Collection hotel in Ireland. The 144-room hotel, owned by The Blarney Woollen Mills Group Limited, will operate under its own name but with the additional opportunities offered by being part of the BWH Hotel Group portfolio.

Bunratty Castle Hotel

Primarily targeted at the overseas and domestic leisure and corporate markets, the Bunratty Castle Hotel is ideally located between Shannon Airport and Limerick City and situated just a stone’s throw from Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, which announced an €8 million development plan earlier this year. BW Signature Collection hotels are carefully selected for their unique local experiences, plentiful amenities for both the leisure and corporate traveller and offer a warm and welcoming stay.

General Manager Danny Corbett and his team will work closely with BWH Hotel Group’s team of 23 in its Dublin-based office, working across revenue, eCommerce, sales, marketing, support and business development.

BWH Hotel Group has a portfolio of 17 brands with approximately 4,700 branded hotels in operation and a global footprint covering over 100 countries. In Ireland, the Group is looking to establish the BW Signature Collection, Best Western Plus, Best Western Signature and Best Western Premier brands as well as new boutique brands, Sadie and Aiden, whether for hotel conversion opportunities or indeed new builds.

 Being part of the BWH Hotel Group offers access to the Group’s US$4 billion global reservation system; participation in Best Western Rewards®, the brand’s award-winning and fast-growing loyalty programme with over 38 million members to date; powerful mobile, eCommerce and technology resources. Its fee structure is competitive verses other global hotel groups and works as a simple percent fee of GRR (gross room revenue) that will improve the hotel’s profitability.

BWH Hotel Group can offer interested Irish parties short-term contracts and flexible contract terms – a five-year initial contract and one-year rolling – unlike other brands that require a commitment of at least 10-15 years. It also includes links to all GDS systems (Amadeus, Sabre, Galileo and Worldspan) and active sales and marketing teams worldwide.

Also, of interest to Irish-based hoteliers and investors is the Group’s contact with over 1,000 business travel, group and leisure accounts around the world; state-of-the-art revenue management services, and customised eCommerce and digital marketing programmes.

Vivienne Nyhan, International Director of Development, BWH Hotel Group:

“We are thrilled to launch the BWH Hotel Group in Ireland and demonstrate the evolution of the brand in recent years to the Irish market. Following the acquisition of upper upscale and luxury hotel collection, WorldHotels, the group now boasts a portfolio of hotel brands in every chain scale segment.

We are also delighted to welcome Bunratty Castle Hotel as a BW Signature Collection by Best Western hotel and we look forward to working closely with the management and staff.”

Freda Hayes, CEO, The Blarney Group Limited:

“Bunratty Castle Hotel is a beautifully situated property located next to Bunratty Castle. We welcome our newly announced association with BWH and look forward to working with their team to promote the hotel and the charming village of Bunratty, County Clare.”

Danny Corbett, General Manager, Bunratty Castle Hotel:

“We are delighted to be part of the first wave of new hotels to join the BWH Hotel Group, BW Signature Collection portfolio in Ireland and to take advantage of all the benefits this global powerhouse offers.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

GTI Travel acquires MAP Travel

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

Santa Prepares to fly over the West Coast skies with Children from across the Country

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

The Marker Hotels rebrands as the Anantara Hotel and Spa

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

WTM London Partners with Sherbet London for Airport Transfers and Taxi Rides

Neil SteedmanOctober 25, 2019
Read More

Consumers Advised to Watch Out for Copycat Visa Application Sites

Michael FloodOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Sixteen Travel Agencies Shortlisted for 2019 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Four New Categories for 2019 ITTN Awards Include Best Premium Economy Airline

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Emirates – One of Four Headline Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Hertz – Here to Get You There

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland