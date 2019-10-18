Big Drive’ to grow golf tourism – at International Golf Travel Market in Morocco

Tourism Ireland’s drive to grow the number of golf visitors to the island of Ireland continues this week – at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Marrakech.

Sixteen (16) golf and tourism operators from the island of Ireland have joined Tourism Ireland, as well as Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, at this important event for the global golf travel community.

IGTM, now in its 22nd year, brings together more than 1,300 golf travel professionals from 65 different countries, including around 400 golf tour operators. The companies from Ireland are engaging in four days of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments and networking – which provide an excellent opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2020.

“IGTM is a really great opportunity to showcase our world-class golf. This is just one element of Tourism Ireland’s busy promotional programme to encourage more golfers from around the globe to consider a holiday in Ireland,” said Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnerships. “Our message is that the island of Ireland offers international golfers the complete package – with some of the very best golf in the world, spectacular scenery and the warmest of welcomes.”

PICTURED (back, l-r) Denise Maes, Lough Erne Resort; Brendan Keogh and Tommy Pierce, both SWING (South West Ireland Golf); Matt Sandercock, Mount Juliet Estate; Craig Reilly, Carr Golf; Séamus Leahy, Fota Island Resort & Spa; Ross Oliver, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort; Ian Stagg, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland; Paul Reavey, Warrenpoint Golf Club; (front, l-r) Becca Kerr, Tourism NI; Tracey Mooney, Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Seán Clancy, Carton House Hotel; Brian Murphy, The K Club; Leanne Rice, Tourism NI; Brenda Johnston, Tourism Ireland; Ciaran McLoone, Fáilte Ireland; Niall Carbery, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links; Gretta Doyle, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort; Breffne McKenna, Castlemartyr Resort; and Ciarán Hyland, Fáilte Ireland, at IGTM in Morocco.