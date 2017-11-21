Biggest Ever Winter Programme Announced by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has announced their biggest ever winter flights and holidays programme from Belfast International Airport, with over 110,000 seats on sale to 11 winter sun, city and ski destinations for Winter 2018/19 – including a brand new winter route to Madeira.

The company is adding over 16,000 seats direct from Belfast to its Winter 2018/19 programme to a total of over 110,000 seats, a capacity increase of more than 17% on this winter.

Key Highlights

Madeira – launch of brand new winter service with weekly services operating on Mondays

Longer seasons to popular hotspots Antalya and Paphos (Cyprus) mean services start in April 2019, giving more choice for Easter

Expansion of winter programme to Canary Islands with more services to Fuerteventura and Tenerife – meaning over 65,000 seats on sale to Canaries from Belfast International next winter.

Continued success of ski programme

Larger aircraft to support increased capacity at Belfast International

Steve Heapy said: “The announcement of our biggest ever winter programme out of Belfast International Airport shows the confidence that we have in our award-winning airline and package holiday offering. We have more seats and holidays than ever to a range of fantastic sun, city and ski destinations, meaning that our Winter 2018/19 programme has something for everyone.

“With holidaymakers in Northern Ireland continuing to look to get away on their well-deserved holidays, particularly during the long winter, we are stepping in to meet that demand by putting on more seats to provide more choice and flexibility than ever.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, Belfast International Airport, said: “Once again we are delighted to acknowledge Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ commitment and progressive approach to the Northern Ireland holiday market and to Belfast International Airport. We are particularly pleased to see their traditional range of products enhanced by the addition of the beautiful island of Madeira as a new winter holiday option for local travellers.”