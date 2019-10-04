News

Bilbao-Bizkaia Promotes to Travel Trade in Dublin

Bilbao-Bizkaia Promotes to Travel Trade in Dublin

Bilbao-Bizkaia brought a touch of Spanish sunshine to a dreary Irish autumn evening in Dublin at Smock Alley Theatre on Dublin’s quays.

Ruben Lopez Pulido, the new Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in Ireland, introduced the representatives from Bilbao-Bizkaia to the agents, followed by an excellent presentation by Inaki Saenz de la Fuente from Government of Biscay, who gave an overview of the product that Bilbao-Bizkaia offers the Irish tourist to the destination.

Inaki Saenz de la Fuente, Government of Biscay, presents the destination

Rugby and soccer are major attractions in Bilbao with a 30,000-seater stadium, San Mames, which has hosted major European sporting events such as the Rugby Heineken Cup final in 2018 and the upcoming Football 2020 European Cup final.

Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com, with Roul Amestoy, Hotel Gran Bilbao

Bilbao is a city that has undergone urban and environmental transformation and is the object of much admiration worldwide. The great Basque metropolis and its territory, Bizkaia, the gateway to a special culture, have become, with sustained growth in the number of visitors, a required travel destination.

Mar San Salvador, North Incoming Service, with Carmel Cassidy, Sunway

Bizkaia offers the discerning tourist the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world and also cultural, gastronomic, nature and coastal experiences.

Martin Skelly, Travalue.ie, with Enrique Hernaez, Servicios Turisticos Integrales

The region offers an outstanding product, including city life, green tourism, gastronomy and wine, the Atlantic Ocean for watersports, and great shopping.

Maria Varela, Caminoways.com, with Adrian Vicente, Eircella de Bilbao Hotels

Aer Lingus offers connectivity year round with four flights per week in winter.

Tania Lopez, Gran Hotel Domine, with Sean McCarthy and Grace Inacio, HRG Ireland

Ainhoa Alzu and Ciara O’Brien, The School Tour Company

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Balloo House Awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand Status for 2020  

Michael FloodOctober 4, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Launches Summer 2020 to France with 10% Off Bookings

Michael FloodOctober 4, 2019
Read More

David Speakman Makes ‘Significant’ Investment in Inspiretec

Neil SteedmanOctober 4, 2019
Read More

Four Agencies Nominated for Munster Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Eimer Hannon Wins Matheson WMB Entrepreneur Award

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Sabrina Mahoney is September Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Hotels & Flights Online Service

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Win Business Class Tickets for Two with Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland