Bilbao-Bizkaia Promotes to Travel Trade in Dublin

Bilbao-Bizkaia brought a touch of Spanish sunshine to a dreary Irish autumn evening in Dublin at Smock Alley Theatre on Dublin’s quays.

Ruben Lopez Pulido, the new Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in Ireland, introduced the representatives from Bilbao-Bizkaia to the agents, followed by an excellent presentation by Inaki Saenz de la Fuente from Government of Biscay, who gave an overview of the product that Bilbao-Bizkaia offers the Irish tourist to the destination.

Rugby and soccer are major attractions in Bilbao with a 30,000-seater stadium, San Mames, which has hosted major European sporting events such as the Rugby Heineken Cup final in 2018 and the upcoming Football 2020 European Cup final.

Bilbao is a city that has undergone urban and environmental transformation and is the object of much admiration worldwide. The great Basque metropolis and its territory, Bizkaia, the gateway to a special culture, have become, with sustained growth in the number of visitors, a required travel destination.

Bizkaia offers the discerning tourist the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world and also cultural, gastronomic, nature and coastal experiences.

The region offers an outstanding product, including city life, green tourism, gastronomy and wine, the Atlantic Ocean for watersports, and great shopping.

Aer Lingus offers connectivity year round with four flights per week in winter.