Billy Idol to Strut Vegas Stage in October

Rock legend Billy Idol is one of the major acts that will relaunch live entertainment in Las Vegas this Autumn. It was announced that the English-born star will play four shows in October at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The 65-year-old rocker, who became one of the 1980s’ biggest stars with hits including ‘Rebel Yell,’ ‘White Wedding’ and a cover of the Shondells’ song, ‘Mony Mony,’ will strut his famous sneer at the Chelsea, the 3,200-capacity venue of the Cosmopolitan, on consecutive weekends – October 16-17 and October 22-23.
Tickets start at $39 (not including taxes and fees), with reserved seating from $69.
October is still six months away; here’s hoping that travel restrictions out of Ireland are lifted by then!
(Photo by Raph_PH on Flickr)
YouTube
RSS