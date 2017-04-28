News

Bindlestiff Tours Appoints GEC as Sales & Marketing Office for UK and Ireland

The Greg Evans Consultancy has been appointed as the UK and Ireland sales and marketing office for small group adventure specialist Bindlestiff Tours. Founded in 2011, Bindlestiff Tours specialises in operating small group adventure tours in the American West with a focus on Nevada, Utah, Arizona, California, Pacific Northwest and Alaska offering a range of one to seven-day experiences.

Based in Las Vegas, the company offers clients the opportunity to explore world-famous landscapes and National Parks, which are home to some of the most breath-taking scenery in the USA, including Monument Valley, Yosemite, Bryce and Antelope Canyon, Death Valley and the Grand Canyon.

Alongside day-tours, overnight tour programmes include traditional American post-hike activities such as evenings around the campfire, BBQs by the lake, and camping under the stars. With knowledgeable and enthusiastic tour guides, the award-winning group adventure specialist is dedicated in providing the best for travellers looking to explore the American Southwest’s unique natural landscapes with like-minded international travellers.

Rachel Frampton, Founder and Owner, Bindlestiff Tours, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mark White and the team at GEC. Bindlestiff Tours has achieved astonishing growth since its inception in 2010. We offer the unique experience that today’s traveller clearly wants.

“Mark’s vast experience in the travel industry, combined with our on the ground in-depth area knowledge, sets us up for an exciting partnership. I feel so fortunate to be able to share the beauty of our National Parks with others and I am grateful for this opportunity to be able to further share our upcoming product launches and experiential luxury packages in the future.”

GEC Director Mark White said: “With the experiential travel market growing at a significant pace and clients looking for more unique holiday experiences, we believe the timing is perfect for Rachel, Khriss and the team at Bindlestiff to further their reach into the UK and Irish markets. We will be working closely with them to look at how we can develop a further range of offerings, including tailormade and luxury propositions.”

