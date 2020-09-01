Black Diamond Announces Third Instalment of Destination Webinar Series

Black Diamond’s destination webinar series returns this September with new training dates for Japan, the Islands of Tahiti, and more of the agency’s US clients, in addition to a new session with California’s luxury hotel, Post Ranch Inn.

Japan will kick-start the series on Wednesday 9 September at 11.00am by looking at the ‘road less travelled’ and co-hosted by special guest Mika White, co-founder of Tourism Exchange Japan. The webinar will take agents through Hachinohe City and the Tohoku Region.

Pittsburgh will debut its new training module on Thursday 17 September.

Post Ranch Inn joins the series to educate viewers on the adults-only, ranch-style property that features recycled redwood cabins and cottages surrounded by mountains, forests and fresh sea air. Given the growth in consumer demand for high standard safety and seclusion following lockdown, Post Ranch Inn offers all this and more with its recently launched Premium Purity cleaning service (a US first to utilise this non-toxic, self-disinfecting hygiene solution), as well as exclusivity, safe starry nights, 5-star dining and breath-taking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Built in-house by the team at Mogul – Black Diamond’s unique training platform – the series is dedicated to travel agent training entirely through bespoke learning. The autumn schedule will see the series expand to eight sessions hosted by Black Diamond’s in-house travel trade specialists, in association with clients, providing first-hand knowledge of the destinations:

Wednesday 9 September | Japan

Thursday 10 September | Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite Mariposa County

Wednesday 16 September | Alterra Mountain Company

Thursday 17 September | Pittsburgh

Wednesday 23 September | Islands of Tahiti

Thursday 24 September | Colorado Ski

Wednesday 30 September | Santa Barbara

Thursday 1 October | Post Ranch Inn, California

Agents can now register to participate at https://training.blackdiamond.co.uk. The majority of webinars will take place at 2.00pm, with the exception of Japan at 11.00am. Colorado Ski will take place at 4.00pm and will be co-hosted by the Colorado Tourism Office international team, plus industry partners. Competitions and prize draws will also be available.