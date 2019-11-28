Black Friday Deals from Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International is making Black Friday brighter than ever with buy one cruise fare, get one 60% off selected sailings and up to an additional £250/€275 off every stateroom booking.

Allure of the Seas will offer Western Caribbean itineraries from Barcelona in summer 2020 following a $165 million makeover that will bring all-new thrills and chills to the ship, including the Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea and The Perfect Storm trio of adrenaline-inducing waterslides. There will also be brand new dining and nightlife options that suit guests of all ages, including a Portside BBQ, Bionic Bar – a duo of robotic bartenders who will shake and stir cocktails and mocktails, and Music Hall live entertainment venue. Guests can make a £250/€275 saving on all staterooms booked before 2 December, and, what’s more, they can also enjoy buy one, get one 60% off on selected cruise fares.

Anthem of the Seas will return to the UK in May 2020, offering family holidays as she sails European itineraries from Southampton. The Black Friday offer gives adventure seekers the chance to explore Europe from the comfort of this extraordinary cruise ship with features including North Star – a glass-enclosed pod that takes guests up to 300ft above sea level to offer breaktaking 360 degree views, RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator, bumper cars and more.

From December 2019, guests will also be able to enjoy some winter sun and extraordinary holiday experiences across the Middle East as they step onboard Jewel of the Seas, and with two seven-night Arabian Gulf itineraries for guests to choose from, there’s something to suit everyone. Guests looking for a New Year getaway unlike any other in the Middle East can take advantage of the Black Friday offer and enjoy up to £250/€275 off their booking, plus 60% off second cruise fares.

The Black Friday deal can also be enjoyed on all holidays to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas that opened earlier this year, giving guests everything they could want and more to create their perfect day, such as: Thrill Waterpark, complete with 13 waterslides including six multi-rider slides and the tallest waterslide in North America; the largest wave pool in the Caribbean complete with underwater sound system and swim-up bar; Up, Up & Away, a unique helium balloon that takes guests up to 450 feet in the air, offering the highest vantage point in the Bahamas; Splashaway Bay aqua park; a 1,600-foot-long zip-line course; and idyllic Bahamian beaches for those looking to relax or try their hand at paddle boarding, volleyball and more.

The Black Friday Flash Sale is available from 28 November – 2 December on bookings made across all Royal Caribbean International ships. NB: All offers are subject to availability.