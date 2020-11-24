Black Friday Deals from TUI Offer Savings Up to €250 per Booking

Black Friday offers with TUI run from 23 to 30 November, with free amends – which are also available for new and existing bookings made before 31 December 2020, travelling between 1 November 2020 and 30 April 2021. T&Cs apply.

The Black Friday offers are valid on holidays departing from 1 March – 31 October 2021. If you make a new booking between 23 and 30 November 2020, scheduled to travel between 1 May 2021 and 31 October 2021, you can amend fee-free up until 21 days before departure.

Use code BLK100 and save €100 when you spend €1,000.

Use code BLK175 and save €175 when you spend €2,500.

Use code BLK250 and save €250 when you spend €3,500.

2021 Deals from Dublin – Deposits from €75pp

4 March, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, 7 nights from €549pps (Covid-19 cover Included)

20 April, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, HB, 7 nights from €579pps (Covid-19 cover Included)

19 May, Kos, 3* Continental Palace, Psalidi, HB, 7 nights from €509pps

22 May, Lake Garda, 4* Splendid Palace, Limone, HB, 7 nights from €749pps

4 June, Tenerife, 4*+ TUI BLUE Los Gigantes, Los Gigantes, HB, 7 nights from €779pps

7 June, Turkey, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights from €549pps

Family Summer 2021 Deals from Dublin

26 June, Lake Garda, 4* Bella Italia, Pescheira, SC, 7 nights from €2,479 (2+2), €2,939 (2+3), €3,379 (2+4)

30 June, Majorca, 4* TUI BLUE Alcudia Pins, Playa de Muro, SC, 7 nights from €1,979 (2+1), €2,879 (2+2), both prices include a free child place

5 July, Bulgaria, 4* Aqua Nevis Clubhotel, Sunny Beach, AI, 7 nights from €2,339 (2+1), €3,199 (2+2), both prices include a free child place.