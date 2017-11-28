News

Black Ties on Black Friday for 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner

ITTN’s photographer was busy at the Irish Travel Trade Awards on Friday night capturing the glamour. Are you among this selection of his photos?

David Ward, Dublin Airport; Mairead Ryan, Air Arabia Maroc; and Brian Gallagher, Dublin Airport

Maxine Hand, Sarah Coombes, Lucia Lo Conti, and Roxana Laxar, Irish Ferries

Dawn Conway, Sunway, with Caroline O’Toole, Fahy Travel

Casey Mead, G Adventures, and Nadia El Ferdaoussi, The Daily Self

Belinda Vazquez, TUI Ireland, with Pam McGuinness, TUI Crystal Ski

Barbara Scully, Journalist; John Grehan, G Adventures; and Ger Hurley, Cassidy Travel

Sean Power, Colette O’Keeffe, Lorraine Power, Maria Molloy, Jacinta Treanor, and Ian Manto, Harvey Travel

Beatrice Cosgrove, Karen Maloney and Shannon O’Dowd, Etihad Airways

Spanish Tourist Office table

Emirates table

ITTN Travel Agency of the Year table

