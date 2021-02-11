Blackpool Illuminations extended for 2021 season

Blackpool’s annual Illuminations display is to be extended by two months for a second consecutive year.

VisitBlackpool has announced that the Illuminations season will start on Friday 3 September and run until Monday 3 January, 2022.

The two-month extension is intended to give the resort’s hard-hit tourism industry an added boost with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to cause further disruption over the first few months of the year.

It was also revealed today that the winter extension will be complemented by a significantly enhanced, resort-wide Christmas offer.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said: “Although last year’s extension was disrupted by tier restrictions and a second lockdown, all of the evidence showed that there was a huge appetite for the public to visit the Illuminations in a safe and enjoyable way.

“We know from the all of the positive feedback that we received that, amid so much gloom, the Illuminations provided a much-needed tonic to so many people.

“We are making this decision early so that our businesses can start to plan for the extended season. At the same time, we are planning a comprehensive package of themed shows, events and attractions to give visitors plenty of reasons to come to Blackpool over the festive season.”

More details about the Christmas offer will be revealed in the coming weeks. It has already been announced that Friends Festive Live will be coming to the Winter Gardens for two weeks in November and that Strictly judge Shirley Ballas will star in the Cinderella panto at the Opera House in December.

Plans for the annual Illuminations Switch-On ceremony on Friday 3 September will also be unveiled over the coming months. Last year, the event was presented as a virtual show in association with MTV with seven of the UK’s Corona Heroes pulling the famous switch.

For full details and updates for this year’s Illuminations season, go to visitblackpool.com/illuminations.

