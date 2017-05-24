Be Blown Away in Chicago

Cork Airport passengers can now avail of WOW air’s newest transatlantic destination for 2017.

Cork Airport’s upcoming transatlantic passengers need not fear, as the ‘Windy City’ of Chicago has immense offerings to blow travellers away in different ways. Despite being a super compact and accessible city, Chicago has a plethora of offerings for relaxing and exhilarating holidaymakers alike.

A long-time favourite of Irish students, Chicago is also a cultural and artistic hub of the East Coast of America. Venture into Millennium Park and see Cloud Game, famously nicknamed ‘The Bean’. Even better, a lot of the structures and exhibits nestled in this park are free to use and enjoy. For the sports mad, catch a baseball game at the Chicago Cubs’ home at Wrigley Field.

While central Chicago is a hive of art, music and activity, true Chicagoans prefer to venture beyond the realms of the metropolis, where they are sure to be more than welcoming to Ireland’s newest transatlantic passengers.

WOW air’s newest transatlantic route takes off from Reykjavik on 13th July 2017. One-way fares to Reykjavik start at €59.99. One-way transatlantic fares start at just €159.99 and can be booked at www.wowair.ie