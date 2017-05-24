News

Be Blown Away in Chicago

Be Blown Away in Chicago

Cork Airport passengers can now avail of WOW air’s newest transatlantic destination for 2017.

Cork Airport’s upcoming transatlantic passengers need not fear, as the ‘Windy City’ of Chicago has immense offerings to blow travellers away in different ways. Despite being a super compact and accessible city, Chicago has a plethora of offerings for relaxing and exhilarating holidaymakers alike.

A long-time favourite of Irish students, Chicago is also a cultural and artistic hub of the East Coast of America. Venture into Millennium Park and see Cloud Game, famously nicknamed ‘The Bean’. Even better, a lot of the structures and exhibits nestled in this park are free to use and enjoy. For the sports mad, catch a baseball game at the Chicago Cubs’ home at Wrigley Field.

While central Chicago is a hive of art, music and activity, true Chicagoans prefer to venture beyond the realms of the metropolis, where they are sure to be more than welcoming to Ireland’s newest transatlantic passengers.

WOW air’s newest transatlantic route takes off from Reykjavik on 13th July 2017. One-way fares to Reykjavik start at €59.99. One-way transatlantic fares start at just €159.99 and can be booked at www.wowair.ie

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 2

Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 3

The Best of North America with WOW air

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 5

‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 6

Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Business Class

One Week Left to Enter Boston with Aer Lingus Competition

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Digital 1

Travelport Digital: Mobile Travel Engagement for Airlines, TMCs and OTAs

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland