Blue Insurance Adds Covid-19 Cancellation Insurance

Blue Insurance, which is now part of the CoverMore Group, has added Covid-19 Cancellation Insurance to its travel insurance policies for the Irish travel trade from Tuesday 14 July 2020, but cover will only be in place once the Department of Foreign Affairs lifts the restriction on travel.

The addition comprises cancellation cover resulting from a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 on its Mapfre Retail Scheme. Blue Insurance will be adding this new cover free of charge to all new and existing policies.

The additional cover includes cancellation for:

You, your travelling companion, or any person you have arranged to stay with during your trip receiving a diagnosis of Covid-19 within 14 days of the start of the trip or, in the case of being admitted to hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis, within 28 days of the start of the trip. Your close relative or close business associate being admitted to hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis at the time of the trip.

The policy will exclude claims arising within seven days from the date you purchased this insurance or the time of booking any trip, whichever is the later, except where the insurance is purchased within 48 hours of booking the trip. Cover will not apply for persons who are required to self-isolate at this time.

Blue Insurance policies under the Mapfre Retail Scheme will also cover medical expenses abroad relating to Covid-19 and this will extend to covering additional accommodation and transportation costs if required. Cover is only in place once the Department of Foreign Affairs lifts the restriction on travel.

Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director, Blue Insurance, said: “We are delighted to announce this new cancellation cover resulting from Covid-19 under our Mapfre Retail Scheme. Blue Insurance continues to support the Irish travel trade with new product features that protect Irish consumers and gives them the confidence to travel. We have been putting constant pressure on the Government to lift travel restrictions and we will continue to do so right up until 20 July 2020.

“Jeanette Taylor, our new Agency Sales & Service Manager, will be sharing more details with our agents over the coming week and we expect to have similar cover on our Whitehorse Retail Scheme in the coming week or two.”