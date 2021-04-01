Blue Insurance Announces Enhancements to Policies for Travel Trade

Blue Insurance has announced enhancements to its travel insurance policy for the travel trade. The change in cover means the Travel Trade will be able to provide their clients with a policy if they need to travel overseas to a country where the security status on the DFA website is still shown as ‘Avoid Non Essential Travel’ – where the advice is due to Covid.

For example, if someone needs to travel to Dubai or Australia, the advice from the DFA is to ‘Avoid Non Essential Travel’ due to the high level of Covid, but the changes mean that an individual can still purchase Blue Insurance and cover will be in place, excluding anything related to Covid.

In other situations, for travel to any country where the security status on the DFA advice is stated as ‘High Degree of Caution’ – including Spain, Italy, France and Greece – Blue Insurance policies will continue to provide full cover on their policy that includes new Covid cover features such as: cover for cancellation for you, a travel companion, or any person you have arranged to stay with during your trip if you/they receive a diagnosis of Covid-19 within 14 days of the start of the trip. The policy will also include cover for medical expenses abroad due to Covid-19 if the security status is listed as ‘High Degree of caution’.

The overall Government advice remains the same, you should only travel outside Ireland if you have an essential reason for doing so, with penalties for people who travel for non-essential reasons and we continue to work with our insurance partners and industry to review and enhance cover where appropriate.