Blue Insurance Appoints Maeve Slamon as Managing Director

Blue Insurance Ltd has appointed Maeve Slamon as Managing Director as from Friday 30 October, following the stepping down from that role by Ciaran Mulligan after 17 years. Maeve has been with the company since 2004 and was previously Director of Operations.

Blue Insurance was acquired by the CoverMore Group, which is part of Zurich Insurance Group, in October 2018.

Maeve said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Managing Director of Blue Insurance. I look forward to guiding our management team and building on all the great successes achieved to date by the company. I also look forward to bringing my experience and energy to what will be a challenging period for the business as we navigate our way through Covid-19.

“The future looks incredibly bright for Blue Insurance following our acquisition by Cover-More, part of Zurich Insurance Group, and I also look forward to working with our new owners on this front. Finally, I would like to thank Ciaran for the passion, ambition and leadership over the past 17 years and wish him all the very best with his future endeavours.”

Ciaran added: “It has been a real pleasure working with colleagues, clients and customers over the past 17 years. I am delighted to announce that my colleague and friend, Maeve Slamon, has stepped into the role of Managing Director from Friday 30 October. Maeve has been an integral part of Blue Insurance for many years and has done an outstanding job in helping me guide and manage the business. With her successful track record and reputation as a leading industry professional, Maeve is the right person to take up this position at this critical time.

“Finally, I would just like to thank everyone who has helped me and the Blue Insurance team over the past 17 years. I wish Maeve and the CoverMore Group continued success for the future.”