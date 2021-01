Blue Insurance Launch Virtual Cafe

Blue Insurance is launching Café Blue – a virtual cafe where the travel trade can come together to share gossip and news.

Times and joining details will soon follow, but what we do know is that it’ll be a weekly event where the trade will be encouraged to discuss “travel news and fun topics” – all in the spirit of the hashtag #wearebettertogether.

It’s been a horrible year for most, so maybe it’ll also serve as a place to share coping strategies and lockdown lessons?