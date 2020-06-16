Blue Insurance Launches StaycationInsurance.ie Covering Covid-19

Blue Insurance has launched StaycationInsurance.ie providing cancellation cover for holidaymakers taking a staycation in Ireland or the UK and covers the insured for cancellation or curtailment including if the insured is diagnosed with Covid-19. The cover also includes protection against hotel or other accommodation closure due to an outbreak of Covid-19 on the premises, but excludes any claim where government regulations prohibit travel or access to the accommodation.

This is the first insurance product on the market to offer cancellation cover for a Covid-19 diagnosis and starts from €7.99 for four-day cover. The cover must be purchased at least 17 days prior to your accommodation check-in date.

StaycationInsurance.ie also covers the insured for all irrecoverable and unused accommodation and public transport travel costs if their staycation trip is cancelled or curtailed due to serious illness or injury, home burglary, or a court summons. The product offers two levels of cover, Premier Cover with €750 worth of cancellation cover per booking and Premier Plus Cover providing €1,500 of cancellation cover. The policy covers persons up to 79 years.

Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director, Blue Insurance, which is now part of the CoverMore Group, said: “In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic we expect to see a big increase in the number of people taking staycations in Ireland and the UK this year. Blue Insurance continues to be innovative and offers an exclusive solution with StaycationInsurance.ie, providing cancellation cover for Covid-19 at a time when we are seeing most insurers move to exclude all claims relating to Covid-19.

“This policy will cover cancellation for licenced accommodation bookings and transportation if applicable up to the policy limits. So, whether it’s a hotel, adventure park or holiday cottage, StaycationInsurance.ie gives you peace of mind for your summer or autumn staycation plans.”